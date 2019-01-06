Peter NeroUS pianist & conductor. Born 22 May 1934
Peter Nero
Peter Nero Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Nero (born Bernard Nierow, May 22, 1934) is an American pianist and pops conductor. He directed the Philly Pops from 1979 to 2013, and has earned two Grammy Awards.
Peter Nero Tracks
Lullaby
Midnight In Moscow
Soulful Strut
Sunday In New York
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head
Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head
Its All Right With Me
Crush On You (KillSonik Remix)
Nero
Crush On You (KillSonik Remix)
Promises
Nero
Promises
New Life
Peter Nero
New Life
I Wish You Love
Peter Nero
I Wish You Love
