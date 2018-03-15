Michael MacNeilBorn 20 July 1958
Norman Michael "Mick" MacNeil (born 20 July 1958) is a Scottish songwriter and keyboardist. He is best known for being a former member of the group Simple Minds. Having joined the band in 1978, MacNeil left in 1990.
In 1997, he released the album People, Places, Things on his own record label, Mixrecords. He was also the keyboardist with the band Fourgoodmen. He also recorded with a reformed Visage (band)
Belfast Pipes
Duncan Nicholson & Michael MacNeil
Belfast Pipes
Belfast Pipes
Horo gum b'eibhinn leam
Michael MacNeil
Horo gum b'eibhinn leam
Horo gum b'eibhinn leam
Soraidh Bhuam Gu Eilean Bharraigh
Michael MacNeil
Soraidh Bhuam Gu Eilean Bharraigh
Soraidh Bhuam Gu Eilean Bharraigh
Fáil ill o agus hóró eile (What happened to us my handsome lad)
Michael MacNeil
Fáil ill o agus hóró eile (What happened to us my handsome lad)
A Bhirlinn Bharrach
Michael MacNeil
A Bhirlinn Bharrach
A Bhirlinn Bharrach
A Mhoire Mhin Gheal
Michael MacNeil
A Mhoire Mhin Gheal
A Mhoire Mhin Gheal
