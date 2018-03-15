Norman Michael "Mick" MacNeil (born 20 July 1958) is a Scottish songwriter and keyboardist. He is best known for being a former member of the group Simple Minds. Having joined the band in 1978, MacNeil left in 1990.

In 1997, he released the album People, Places, Things on his own record label, Mixrecords. He was also the keyboardist with the band Fourgoodmen. He also recorded with a reformed Visage (band)