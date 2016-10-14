John Mitchinson (born 31 March 1932) is an English operatic tenor.

Mitchison was born in Blackrod, Lancashire. He made his début singing the role of Jupiter in Handel's Semele. From 1972 to 1978, he was associated with the Sadler's Wells opera company; during that time, he created the role of the Poet in Joseph Tal's opera Massada 967 which premiered in 1972. In 1978 he joined the Welsh National Opera, with whom he worked for four years. Able to sing a variety of roles, he portrayed Peter Grimes and Tristan during this period, among others.

Mitchison sang the title role of Wagner's Rienzi in a 1976 BBC broadcast of one of the rare performances in recent history of the complete opera; a recording of this broadcast survives and has circulated.