The MachinesUK 1970's punk band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1978
The Machines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc4941b2-77b1-4364-b7a0-ebfd3f1852f4
The Machines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Machines are an English Punk Rock 'n' Roll band, formed in 1977 by Nick Paul in Southend-on-Sea. The band initially lasted until 1978, before regenerating in 2006.
The band are known for the incendiary 'True Life' EP which they recorded and released in 1978 on Wax Records, and for their storming live shows, both then and now. They played legendary London Punk venues The Roxy and The Vortex, and in 1978 appeared in the Alternative Chart as published in Sounds, after True Life received a favourable reaction after being played on the John Peel show. The 'True Life' EP was cited as one of the '100 Most Collectable Punk Records' in Record Collector Issue 323, May 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Machines Tracks
Sort by
Girl in Black
The Machines
Girl in Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl in Black
Last played on
The Machines Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist