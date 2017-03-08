The Machines are an English Punk Rock 'n' Roll band, formed in 1977 by Nick Paul in Southend-on-Sea. The band initially lasted until 1978, before regenerating in 2006.

The band are known for the incendiary 'True Life' EP which they recorded and released in 1978 on Wax Records, and for their storming live shows, both then and now. They played legendary London Punk venues The Roxy and The Vortex, and in 1978 appeared in the Alternative Chart as published in Sounds, after True Life received a favourable reaction after being played on the John Peel show. The 'True Life' EP was cited as one of the '100 Most Collectable Punk Records' in Record Collector Issue 323, May 2006.