Martin Bennett Johnson (born September 9, 1985) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. In addition to being a songwriter and producer, he is the frontman of the pop rock band Boys Like Girls and the new wave band The Night Game.

He has written and produced for various artists, including Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne, Daughtry, Jason Derulo, Christina Perri, Gavin Degraw, Hot Chelle Rae, and many more. Johnson is credited with having several RIAA-certified multi-platinum songs ("The Other Side", "Here's to Never Growing Up", "Two Is Better Than One" (sole writer), "Love Drunk", "The Great Escape," "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home"). Songs he has written have sold over 10 million copies and he has had nine top 40 charting singles.