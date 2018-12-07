Megan McKennaBorn 26 September 1992
Megan McKenna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc461542-7f9a-47d1-84e0-5958026a691c
Megan McKenna Biography (Wikipedia)
Megan Elizabeth McKenna (born 26 September 1992) is an English reality television personality and country music singer from Essex who rose to fame in 2015 for appearing in the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach. She went on to become a housemate in the seventeenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. On 13 March 2016, McKenna made her first appearance on the reality television series The Only Way Is Essex. In 2017, she launched her music career, releasing her debut EP featuring "High Heeled Shoes" and "Far Cry from Love". On 7 December 2018, McKenna released her debut album, “Story of Me”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Megan McKenna Tracks
Sort by
High Heeled Shoes
Megan McKenna
High Heeled Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj2r0.jpglink
High Heeled Shoes
Last played on
Everything But You
Megan McKenna
Everything But You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything But You
Last played on
History
Megan McKenna
History
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
History
Last played on
Playlists featuring Megan McKenna
Back to artist