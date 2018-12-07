Megan Elizabeth McKenna (born 26 September 1992) is an English reality television personality and country music singer from Essex who rose to fame in 2015 for appearing in the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach. She went on to become a housemate in the seventeenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. On 13 March 2016, McKenna made her first appearance on the reality television series The Only Way Is Essex. In 2017, she launched her music career, releasing her debut EP featuring "High Heeled Shoes" and "Far Cry from Love". On 7 December 2018, McKenna released her debut album, “Story of Me”.