KaneDutch rock band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2014
Kane
1998
Kane Biography
Kane was a Dutch pop rock band. In its final stage, the group consisted of the two original members, Dinand Woesthoff (lead vocals) and Dennis van Leeuwen (guitar). The band was inspired by U2, Pearl Jam, Queen, and Nirvana.
