Jimmy Nail Biography (Wikipedia)
James Michael Aloysius Bradford (born 16 March 1954), known as Jimmy Nail, is an English singer-songwriter, actor, film producer, and television writer. He is known for his role as Leonard "Oz" Osborne in the hit television show Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, his title role in Spender, and his 1992 number one single, "Ain't No Doubt".
Crocodile Shoes
Ain't No Doubt
Between A Woman And A Man
Black & White
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Big River
