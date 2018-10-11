Michael GielenBorn 20 July 1927
Michael Gielen
1927-07-20
Michael Gielen Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Andreas Gielen (born 20 July 1927) is an Austrian conductor and composer. He promoted contemporary music in opera and concert, conducting premieres such as György Ligeti's Requièm, Karlheinz Stockhausen's Carré and Bernd Alois Zimmermann's opera Die Soldaten. He directed the Frankfurt Opera from 1977 to 1987, later called the Gielen Era, winning stage directors such as Hans Neuenfels and Ruth Berghaus, and reviving operas such as Schreker's Die Gezeichneten which had premiered in Frankfurt in 1918.
Michael Gielen Tracks
Symphony No 36 in C major, K 425, 'Linz'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Im Sommerwind
Anton Webern
Le Carnaval romain - overture Op.9
Hector Berlioz
Requiem Canticles (IX. Postludium)
Igor Stravinsky
Antiphonies (excerpt)
Harrison Birtwistle
Music for Rosamunde, D.797: Ballet music II
Franz Schubert
The Isle of the Dead
Sergei Rachmaninov
Overture to The Bride of Messina - Op.100
Robert Schumann
Symphony No.10 in F sharp minor: Adagio
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.4 in B flat major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No.3
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Agon: Prelude
Igor Stravinsky
Three German Dances, K.605
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.9 in C major, 'Great'
Franz Schubert
Symphony No.35 in D major, 'Haffner'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
3 German Dances: No.1 in D major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 3 (1st mvt.)
Béla Bartók
Requiem Canticles: postludium
Igor Stravinsky
Variations on a theme of Haydn, Op 56a
Johannes Brahms
Consecration of the House: Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Central Park in the Dark
SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg, Charles Ives & Michael Gielen
Symphony No. 2 in C, Op. 61 (feat. Michael Gielen)
Southwest German Radio Symphony Orchestra
Requiem Canticles
SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский, Stella Doufexis, Rudolf Rosen, SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart & Michael Gielen
Symphony No. 7 (scherzo 3rd Mvt.)
Gustav Mahler
