Michael Andreas Gielen (born 20 July 1927) is an Austrian conductor and composer. He promoted contemporary music in opera and concert, conducting premieres such as György Ligeti's Requièm, Karlheinz Stockhausen's Carré and Bernd Alois Zimmermann's opera Die Soldaten. He directed the Frankfurt Opera from 1977 to 1987, later called the Gielen Era, winning stage directors such as Hans Neuenfels and Ruth Berghaus, and reviving operas such as Schreker's Die Gezeichneten which had premiered in Frankfurt in 1918.