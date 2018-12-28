Nitin Sawhney
1964-05-12
Nitin Sawhney Biography (Wikipedia)
Nitin Sawhney CBE (born 1964) is a British Indian musician, producer and composer. A recipient of the Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award in 2017, his work combines Asian and other worldwide influences with elements of jazz and electronica and often explores themes such as multiculturalism, politics, and spirituality. Sawhney is also active in the promotion of arts and cultural matters, and is a patron of numerous film festivals, venues, and educational institutions.
Nitin Sawhney Performances & Interviews
Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney perform a haunting duet in tribute to their fathers.
Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney perform a haunting duet in tribute to their fathers.
Andy Serkis chats to Nitin Sawhney about his Music Planet Mixtape
Andy Serkis chats to Nitin Sawhney about his Music Planet Mixtape
'The day I met Nelson Mandela'
'The day I met Nelson Mandela'
What is it like to work with a childhood hero?
What is it like to work with a childhood hero?
6 Questions for... Nitin Sawhney
6 Questions for... Nitin Sawhney
Listen to Nitin Sawhney in session for World on 3
Listen to Nitin Sawhney in session for World on 3
Nitin Sawhney: Writing With Strangers & Superstars
Nitin Sawhney: Writing With Strangers & Superstars
Nitin Sawhney on Ravi Shankar
Nitin Sawhney on Ravi Shankar
Nitin Sawhney chats to Lauren Laverne
Nitin Sawhney chats to Lauren Laverne
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T15:54:56
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-10T15:54:56
10
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-03T15:54:56
3
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
