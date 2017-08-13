Gwen FosterBorn 1903. Died 1954
Gwen Foster
1903
Gwen Foster Biography (Wikipedia)
Gwin Stanley Foster (December 25, 1903 – November 25, 1954), also known as Gwen or Gwyn, was an old-time/country harmonica and guitar player who was known for work in The Carolina Tar Heels and the Blue Ridge Mountain Entertainers [de].
He was born in Caldwell, North Carolina, and died in Gastonia, North Carolina, the son of Joe Foster and Myra Elizabeth (nee Day). He worked in the textile mills, where he met banjoist Coble "Dock" Walsh, and they formed the band.
Gwen Foster Tracks
Bay Rum Blues
Clarence Ashley
Rising Sun Blues (House Of The Rising Sun)
Gwen Foster
House of the Rising Sun
Clarence Ashley
Gwen Foster Links
