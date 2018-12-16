FotheringayFormed 1970. Disbanded 1971
Fotheringay
1970
Fotheringay Biography (Wikipedia)
Fotheringay was a short-lived British folk rock group, formed in 1970 by singer Sandy Denny on her departure from Fairport Convention. The band drew its name from her 1968 composition "Fotheringay" about Fotheringhay Castle, in which Mary, Queen of Scots had been imprisoned. The song originally appeared on the 1969 Fairport Convention album, What We Did on Our Holidays, Denny's first album with that group. The original Fotheringay released one, self-titled album but disbanded at the start of 1971 as Denny embarked on a solo career. 45 years later, a new version of the band re-formed featuring the three original surviving members together with other musicians, and toured in 2015 and 2016.
Winter Winds
Fotheringay
I Don't Believe You
Fotheringay
The Pond and the Stream
Fotheringay
Banks Of The Nile
Fotheringay
The Ballad of Ned Kelly
Fotheringay
Nothing More (Live at Saltaire Victoria Hall 2015)
Fotheringay
Peace In The End
Fotheringay
The Sea
Fotheringay
Gypsy Davey
Fotheringay
Too Much of Nothing
Fotheringay
Silver Threads And Silver Needles
Fotheringay
Two Weeks Last Summer
Sandy Denny
Wild Mountain Thyme
Fotheringay
John The Gun
Fotheringay
Restless
Fotheringay
The Way I Feel
Fotheringay
Eppie Moray
Fotheringay
Knights of the Road
Fotheringay
