Tony ParentiBorn 6 August 1900. Died 17 April 1972
Tony Parenti
Tony Parenti Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Parenti (6 August 1900 – 17 April 1972) was an American jazz clarinettist and saxophonist born in New Orleans, perhaps best known for his decades of work in New York City.
