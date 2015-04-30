The MastersonsFormed 2012
The Mastersons
2012
The Mastersons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mastersons, husband and wife duo Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore, is an American alternative country band from Brooklyn, New York.
The Mastersons Tracks
Closer to You
The Mastersons
Closer to You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closer to You
Good Luck Charm
The Mastersons
Good Luck Charm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Luck Charm
Cautionary Tale
The Mastersons
Cautionary Tale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cautionary Tale
Uniform
The Mastersons
Uniform
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uniform
Last played on
The Other Shoe (Live In Session)
The Mastersons
The Other Shoe (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Other Shoe (Live In Session)
Last played on
One Word More
The Mastersons
One Word More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Word More
Last played on
The Other Shoe
The Mastersons
The Other Shoe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Other Shoe
Last played on
Crash Test
The Mastersons
Crash Test
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crash Test
Last played on
Money
The Mastersons
Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money
Last played on
You Don't Know
The Mastersons
You Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know
Last played on
