Lemon KittensFormed May 1978. Disbanded 1982
Lemon Kittens are a post-punk band, formed in Reading, Berkshire, England in 1977, by Karl Blake and Gary Thatcher. The cast of the band revolved quite frequently, notably counting among its membership musicians such as Danielle Dax and Mark Perry (of Alternative TV) and The Good Missionaries, not to mention Dr Phil Thornton.
Chalet D Amour
Chalet D Amour
Chalet D Amour
Shakin All Over
Shakin All Over
Shakin All Over
