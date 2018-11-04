Neil Christian (born Christopher Tidmarsh, 14 February 1943 – 4 January 2010) was an English singer. Christian had a solo hit single in 1966, when "That's Nice" (written by Miki Dallon), reached Number 14 in the UK Singles Chart. He remains, however, a one-hit wonder. Follow-up singles "Oops" and "Two at a Time" never reached the charts. He was born Hoxton, East London.