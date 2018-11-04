Neil Christian60s UK pop vocalist "That's Nice". Born 4 February 1943. Died 4 January 2010
Neil Christian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc349909-f44c-4d28-a28c-7747971e9296
Neil Christian Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Christian (born Christopher Tidmarsh, 14 February 1943 – 4 January 2010) was an English singer. Christian had a solo hit single in 1966, when "That's Nice" (written by Miki Dallon), reached Number 14 in the UK Singles Chart. He remains, however, a one-hit wonder. Follow-up singles "Oops" and "Two at a Time" never reached the charts. He was born Hoxton, East London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Christian Tracks
Sort by
That's Nice
Neil Christian
That's Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Nice
Last played on
That's Nice
Neil Christian
That's Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Nice
Last played on
Oops
Neil Christian
Oops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oops
Performer
Last played on
THE ROAD TO LOVE
Neil Christian
THE ROAD TO LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE ROAD TO LOVE
Last played on
Neil Christian Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist