Graham Maby (born 1 September 1952), is an English bass guitar player. He has recorded and toured with Joe Jackson since his first album, appearing on most of Jackson's albums and tours. He has continued to record and tour with Jackson even while working with other artists.

Maby was born in Gosport. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he toured with Graham Parker, Garland Jeffreys, the Silos, and Darden Smith, among others. In 1996, Maby joined They Might Be Giants, recording and touring with them. From 1998 until 2002, he recorded and toured with Natalie Merchant's band. Maby has also recorded with Marshall Crenshaw, Joan Baez, Freedy Johnston, Henry Lee Summer, Ian Hunter, Regina Spektor and Dar Williams.

Along with playing bass, Maby also produced several tracks on Johnston's 1992 album, Can You Fly. He can be seen in the 1986 movie Peggy Sue Got Married as a member of Marshall Crenshaw's band.

Graham's wife, Mary Beth (née Bernard) Maby, died on 12 January 2012 after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. He has two children, Claire and Pierce.