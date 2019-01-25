The Wandering HeartsUK pop folk group
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts Performances & Interviews
The Wandering Hearts - Devil
2018-10-22
Great country harmonies live from the Quay
The Wandering Hearts - Devil
The Wandering Hearts - Wild Silence
2018-10-18
The country quartet perform the title track from their debut album
The Wandering Hearts - Wild Silence
The Wandering Hearts - Rattle
2018-10-18
The Wandering Hearts perform live on The Quay Sessions
The Wandering Hearts - Rattle
The Wandering Hearts Live Session!
2017-04-30
The Wandering Hearts perform 2 live songs in the Musician's Circle.
The Wandering Hearts Live Session!
The Wandering Hearts Tracks
Wish I Could
The Wandering Hearts
Wish I Could
Wish I Could
Last played on
Biting Through The Wires
The Wandering Hearts
Biting Through The Wires
Burning Bridges
The Wandering Hearts
Burning Bridges
Burning Bridges
Last played on
Fire and Water
The Wandering Hearts
Fire and Water
Fire and Water
Last played on
Wild Silence (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Wild Silence (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
Blue Christmas (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Blue Christmas (Radio London Session, 25 Dec 2018)
Wild Silence (Live from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend 2018)
Wandering Hearts
Wandering Hearts
Wild Silence (Live from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend 2018)
Devil
The Wandering Hearts
Devil
Devil
Last played on
Heartbreak Hotel
The Wandering Hearts
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Last played on
Til the Day I Die
The Wandering Hearts
Til the Day I Die
Til the Day I Die
Last played on
Rattle (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Rattle (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Many Of Horror (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Many Of Horror (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Laid In The Ground (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Laid In The Ground (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Burning Bridges (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Burning Bridges (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Wild Silence (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Wild Silence (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Fire and Water (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
The Wandering Hearts
The Wandering Hearts
Fire and Water (The Quay Sessions, 18th October 2018)
Playlists featuring The Wandering Hearts
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
The Wandering Hearts
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
2018-09-08T16:08:13
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Hyde Park
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a49hp6
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-27T16:08:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068drjk.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
The Wandering Hearts Links
