The Story So FarPop punk band from Walnut Creek, CA. Formed 2007
The Story So Far is an American rock band from Walnut Creek, California, formed in 2007. They are currently signed to Pure Noise Records and have released 4 studio albums.
Proper Dose
Exclusive
Upside Down
Let It Go
High Regard
Things I Can't Change
Heavy Gloom
