Teddy Natalia Noemi Sinclair (born Natalia Noemi Cappuccini; 15 August 1986), previously known by the stage names Verbalicious and Natalia Kills, is an English singer, songwriter and actress.

As Natalia Kills, Sinclair released the studio albums Perfectionist (2011) and Trouble (2013). In 2014, she married fellow singer Willy Moon. The following year, the couple served as judges on the second season of the New Zealand version of The X Factor, but after the season's first live show, they were fired after their scathing remarks towards a contestant were deemed unacceptable by broadcaster TV3. As of July 2015, she now goes by and performs under her legal name Teddy Sinclair. In 2016, she started a three piece girl band, Cruel Youth.