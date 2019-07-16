Major NineAmerican rapper. Born 12 October 1995
Major Nine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc2c590d-817e-4f70-85b2-62ef701351d1
Major Nine Biography (Wikipedia)
Chad Thomas (born October 12, 1995), also known professionally as Major Nine, is an American football defensive end for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL) and music producer. He played college football at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Major Nine Tracks
Sort by
Soul Ties
Major Nine
Soul Ties
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Ties
Last played on
Back to artist