Jane Krakowski (born Jane Krajkowski; October 11, 1968) is an American actress and singer. She is best known for the roles of Cousin Vicki in National Lampoon's Vacation, and Jenna Maroney in the NBC comedy series 30 Rock, for which she received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Other notable television credits include Elaine Vassal on Ally McBeal and Jacqueline White in the Netflix original comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Krakowski also regularly performs on stage, winning a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway revival of Nine, as well as receiving Tony nominations for Grand Hotel and She Loves Me, and a Laurence Olivier Award for her performance as Miss Adelaide in the West End revival of Guys and Dolls.