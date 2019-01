Bloodbath is a Swedish death metal supergroup from Stockholm, Sweden, formed in 1998. The band has released five full-length albums, two EPs and two DVDs depicting their performances at Wacken Open Air (in 2005) and Bloodstock Open Air (in 2010). The group comprises Martin Axenrot (Opeth), Anders Nyström (Katatonia), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost) and Joakim Karlsson (Craft).

