BloodbathSwedish death metal band. Formed 1998
Bloodbath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc27c60a-a967-41c9-9633-c682ca0d77d5
Bloodbath Biography (Wikipedia)
Bloodbath is a Swedish death metal supergroup from Stockholm, Sweden, formed in 1998. The band has released five full-length albums, two EPs and two DVDs depicting their performances at Wacken Open Air (in 2005) and Bloodstock Open Air (in 2010). The group comprises Martin Axenrot (Opeth), Anders Nyström (Katatonia), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost) and Joakim Karlsson (Craft).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bloodbath Tracks
