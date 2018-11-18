Hannah WaddinghamBorn 1974
Hannah Waddingham (born 1974) is an English actress and singer, best known for her contribution to West End musical theatre, particularly her performances in the original London production of Spamalot, the 2010 Regent's Park revival of Into the Woods, and most recently, The Wizard of Oz (as the Wicked Witch of the West). She has received three Olivier Award nominations for her work. She has also had a successful film and television career. In 2015 she joined the cast of the fifth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones as Septa Unella, as well as appearing in the 2012 feature film adaptation of Les Miserables and 2018 British psychological thriller Winter Ridge in a primary role.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Our Kind Of Love
Hannah Waddingham
Our Kind Of Love
Our Kind Of Love
These Dreams of Ours
Emma Moore & Hannah Waddingham
These Dreams of Ours
These Dreams of Ours
You Only Live Twice
Hannah Waddingham
You Only Live Twice
You Only Live Twice
Amado Mio
Doris Fisher
Amado Mio
Amado Mio
Too Marvelous for Words
Richard A. Whiting
Too Marvelous for Words
Too Marvelous for Words
Put the Blame on Mame
Allan Roberts
Put the Blame on Mame
Put the Blame on Mame
Red Shoes Blues
Hannah Waddingham
Red Shoes Blues
Red Shoes Blues
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
Cole Porter
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
Brush up your Shakespeare from Kiss Me, Kate
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
Richard Rodgers
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
This Can't Be Love from The Boys from Syracuse
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
Richard Rodgers
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
Sing for your Supper from The Boys from Syracuse
You Have Cast Your Shadow on the Sea from The Boys from Syracuse
Richard Rodgers
You Have Cast Your Shadow on the Sea from The Boys from Syracuse
You Have Cast Your Shadow on the Sea from The Boys from Syracuse
So In Love from Kiss Me, Kate
Cole Porter
So In Love from Kiss Me, Kate
So In Love from Kiss Me, Kate
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
Joby Talbot
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
Springtime Dance from The Winter's Tale (Proms 2016)
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
William Walton
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
As You Like It – a poem for orchestra after Shakespeare (Proms 2016)
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
Arthur Sullivan
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
The Tempest – Overture to Act 4 (Proms 2016)
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Gerald Finzi
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Love’s Labour’s Lost – suite (Proms 2016)
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
William Walton
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
Richard III Suite (arr. Muir Mathieson) (Proms 2016)
Incurably Romantic
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, GARY WILLIAMS, Hannah Waddingham, MICHAEL BALL & Rodney Earl Clarke
Incurably Romantic
Incurably Romantic
THE PARTY'S OVER
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Hannah Waddingham
THE PARTY'S OVER
THE PARTY'S OVER
TRIPLETS
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, GARY WILLIAMS, Hannah Waddingham & Rodney Earl Clarke
TRIPLETS
TRIPLETS
Evergreen
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Hannah Waddingham
Evergreen
Evergreen
A Fine Romance
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon, Hannah Waddingham & Rodney Earl Clarke
A Fine Romance
A Fine Romance
ON A CLEAR DAY
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Mike Dixon & Hannah Waddingham
ON A CLEAR DAY
ON A CLEAR DAY
ALWAYS TRUE TO YOU IN MY FASHION
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Hannah Waddingham
ALWAYS TRUE TO YOU IN MY FASHION
ALWAYS TRUE TO YOU IN MY FASHION
I FEEL PRETTY
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe & Hannah Waddingham
I FEEL PRETTY
I FEEL PRETTY
This Can't Be Falling In Love
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe, Graham Bickley & Hannah Waddingham
This Can't Be Falling In Love
This Can't Be Falling In Love
Kiss me, Kate - musical
BBC Concert Orchestra CB Richard Balcombe, Graham Bickley & Hannah Waddingham
Kiss me, Kate - musical
Kiss me, Kate - musical
