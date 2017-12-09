Lady Jane’s RevengeFormed 1 January 2015
Lady Jane’s Revenge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2015-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc2429e0-024a-476a-a1a3-9b6d0835249f
Lady Jane’s Revenge Tracks
Sort by
Heroes
Lady Jane’s Revenge
Heroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heroes
Last played on
Positive Mental Attitude
Lady Jane’s Revenge
Positive Mental Attitude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carbon
Lady Jane’s Revenge
Carbon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carbon
Last played on
The Kid Within
Lady Jane’s Revenge
The Kid Within
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kid Within
Last played on
Back to artist