Juan Carlos CobiánBorn 31 May 1896. Died 10 December 1953
Juan Carlos Cobián
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1896-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc24060e-3735-487d-bb95-13bc1d7a6971
Juan Carlos Cobián Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan Carlos Cobián (1888–1942) was an Argentine bandleader and tango composer. He led the "evolutionary" tendency in tango which was perceived as tending to concert music than to traditional dance music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juan Carlos Cobián Tracks
Sort by
El motivo
Juan Carlos Cobián
El motivo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033drhg.jpglink
El motivo
Last played on
Juan Carlos Cobián Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist