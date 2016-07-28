Malcolm MacDonaldLinernotes, music critique. Born 26 February 1948. Died 27 May 2014
Malcolm MacDonald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc23f715-6ff1-4b15-bc48-a21e6f925e24
Malcolm MacDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm MacDonald (also known by the alias "Calum MacDonald") (26 February 1948 – 27 May 2014) was a British author, mainly about music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malcolm MacDonald Tracks
Sort by
Minuet; Entrance of Princess Turandot and her Retinue (from Turandot)
Havergal Brian
Minuet; Entrance of Princess Turandot and her Retinue (from Turandot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5lf.jpglink
Minuet; Entrance of Princess Turandot and her Retinue (from Turandot)
Last played on
Back to artist