Mega ManSo Solid Crew member
Mega Man
Mega Man Performances & Interviews
Megaman goes back to the beginning of his musical career and talks about his influences.
Megaman goes In Depth with Target
Mega Man Tracks
No Good 4 Me
Oxide & Neutrino
We Begin Things (feat. Mega Man)
Skepta
You Dun Know Already (Remix)
Ghetts
You Dun Know Already (Remix) (feat. Megaman, Frisco & Devlin)
Ghetts
Doin Here (feat. Swiss)
Mega Man
Shakka + Megaman Toddla T Freestyle
Shakka
Pulse X Riddim
Shakka
Nasty
AC Burrell
Trouble (So Solid Remix) (feat. Mega Man & Romeo)
Audio monsters & D/C
