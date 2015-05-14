Mambo TaxiFormed 1991. Disbanded 1995
Mambo Taxi
1991
Mambo Taxi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mambo Taxi were a London-based British indie band linked with riot grrrl, who formed in 1991 and split up in 1995.
Mambo Taxi Tracks
Velvet Youth (Mark Raclifffe session 110994)
Push That Pram Under a Train (Mark Raclifffe session 110994)
