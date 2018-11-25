William H. "Bill" Thompson (July 8, 1913 – July 15, 1971) was an American radio comedian, actor and voice actor, whose career stretched from the 1930s until his death. He was best known as a featured comedian playing multiple roles on the Fibber McGee and Molly radio series, and as the voice of Droopy in most of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer theatrical cartoons from 1943 to 1958.