Bill ThompsonAmerican voice actor of MGM and Disney fame. Born 8 July 1913. Died 15 July 1971
Bill Thompson
1913-07-08
Bill Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
William H. "Bill" Thompson (July 8, 1913 – July 15, 1971) was an American radio comedian, actor and voice actor, whose career stretched from the 1930s until his death. He was best known as a featured comedian playing multiple roles on the Fibber McGee and Molly radio series, and as the voice of Droopy in most of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer theatrical cartoons from 1943 to 1958.
Bella Notte
Last played on
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Oliver Wallace
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland (1951) - I'm Late
Orchestra
Last played on
Bella Notte (This is the Night) (feat. Bill Thompson)
George Givot
Bella Notte (This is the Night) (feat. Bill Thompson)
Bella Notte (This is the Night) (feat. Bill Thompson)
Last played on
