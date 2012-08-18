The Spokesmen were an American pop music trio. They scored a hit single in the U.S. in 1965 with the tune "The Dawn of Correction", which was a partially sarcastic counterpoint and answer record to Barry McGuire's protest song, "Eve of Destruction". The song was written by the group's members, John Medora, David White, and Ray Gilmore, the latter a long time radio personality at WIBG (Wibbage) 990AM in Philadelphia, Pa. The tune hit #36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They also released a cover version on a 45 rpm of the Beatles' "Michelle" on Decca Records that got significant airplay on WIBG.

Co-composers White and Medora had previously co-written several hit singles, including "At the Hop" for Danny and the Juniors; "You Don't Own Me" for Lesley Gore; and "1-2-3" for Len Barry.