Martín Oro
Martín Oro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc1fa80b-26ae-40fd-8675-f3be8828d075
Martín Oro Tracks
Sort by
Duol sofferto per Amore' - Alessio's aria from the oratorio Sant'Alessio [1710]
Camilla de Rossi
Duol sofferto per Amore' - Alessio's aria from the oratorio Sant'Alessio [1710]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duol sofferto per Amore' - Alessio's aria from the oratorio Sant'Alessio [1710]
Last played on
La Nemica D'Amore Fatta Amante; Recit. & Aria - The loving turtle dove
Giovanni Battista Bononcini
La Nemica D'Amore Fatta Amante; Recit. & Aria - The loving turtle dove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Nemica D'Amore Fatta Amante; Recit. & Aria - The loving turtle dove
Last played on
Act 1 Scenes 1 - 4 (Orlando Finto Pazzo Rv.727)
Antonio Vivaldi
Act 1 Scenes 1 - 4 (Orlando Finto Pazzo Rv.727)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Act 1 Scenes 1 - 4 (Orlando Finto Pazzo Rv.727)
Last played on
Back to artist