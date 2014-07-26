Morty CorbBass, USA. Born 10 April 1917. Died 13 January 1996
Morty Corb
Morty Corb Biography (Wikipedia)
Mortimer "Morty" Gerald Corb (April 10, 1917 San Antonio — January 13, 1996 Las Vegas) was an American jazz double-bassist.
Morty Corb Tracks
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Teddy Buckner
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Blues for Jimmy Noone
