Hope SandovalBorn 24 June 1966
Hope Sandoval
1966-06-24
Hope Sandoval Biography (Wikipedia)
Hope Sandoval (born June 24, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter who is the lead singer for Mazzy Star and Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions. Sandoval has toured and collaborated with other artists, including Massive Attack, for whom she sang "Paradise Circus" on the 2010 album Heligoland, and "The Spoils" on the 2016 eponymous single.
Hope Sandoval Tracks
Paradise Circus (feat. Hope Sandoval)
Massive Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpg
Suzanne
Hope Sandoval
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
The Spoils (feat. Hope Sandoval)
Massive Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpg
Sometimes Always (feat. Hope Sandoval)
The Jesus and Mary Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gxm35.jpg
Paradise Circus
Massive Attack vs. Burial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Let Me Get There
Hope Sandoval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br72n.jpg
The Peasant
Hope Sandoval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jxs3h.jpg
