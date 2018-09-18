Alexisonfire (pronounced "Alexis on fire") is a five-piece Canadian post-hardcore band that formed in St. Catharines, Ontario in 2001. The band consists of George Pettit (unclean vocals), Dallas Green (clean vocals, rhythm guitar, piano), Wade MacNeil (lead guitar, vocals), Chris Steele (bass guitar), and Jordan Hastings (drums, percussion).

They describe their music as "the sound of two Catholic high-school girls in mid-knife-fight" (a reference to their song "A Dagger Through the Heart of St. Angeles", also the inspiration for their debut album cover art). When the band emerged in late 2001, it was enough to impress critics as well as earning their self-titled debut album a gold certification in Canada. Members of the band have, also, cited influences including Orchid, Pg. 99, Saetia, The Black Keys, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Neil Young.

The band has released three subsequent successful studio albums since then: Watch Out! in 2004, Crisis in 2006, and Old Crows/Young Cardinals in 2009, each achieving platinum certification in their native country. Plus three special edition live albums from Manchester Academy, Birmingham Academy, and Brixton Academy. Their accolades include a 2005 Juno Award for New Group of the Year.