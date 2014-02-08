Enrique JorrínBorn 25 December 1926. Died 12 December 1987
Enrique Jorrín
1926-12-25
Enrique Jorrín (Candelaria, Pinar del Río, December 25, 1926 - Havana, December 12, 1987) was a Cuban charanga violinist, composer and music director. He is considered the inventor of the cha-cha-chá, a popular style of ballroom music derived from danzón.
Rico Vacilon
Enrique Jorrín
