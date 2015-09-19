Дмитрий ЛиссBorn 28 October 1960
Дмитрий Лисс
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc1be364-c61b-4ffb-ba3f-52123e6feb8f
Дмитрий Лисс Biography (Wikipedia)
Dmitry Liss (born 1960) is a Russian conductor considered to be one of the greatest European conductors of his generation.[citation needed] He is also the artistic director and chief conductor of the Ural Philharmonic Orchestra.
Дмитрий Лисс Tracks
Piano Concerto: 2nd mvt
Aram Khachaturian
Piano Concerto: 2nd mvt
