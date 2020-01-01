Ann ChartersBorn 10 November 1936
Ann Charters Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Charters, née Ann Ruth Danberg (born November 10, 1936) is a professor of American Literature at the University of Connecticut at Storrs.
