Liam Mower
Liam Mower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc18079a-baae-44ae-a153-e60e43bb9b98
Liam Mower Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Mower (born 30 May 1992 in Kingston upon Hull, England) is an English actor and dancer. Best known for his talent for ballet, he was one of the three boys who shared the lead role in the original London cast of Billy Elliot the Musical. He is currently employed by Matthew Bourne and has appeared in his production of Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and The Car Men.
