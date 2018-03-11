Rafael CameronBorn 1951
Rafael Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafael Cameron (born 1951) is a Guyanese American singer-songwriter best known for his boogie song "Boogie's Gonna Get Ya", which was remixed by François Kevorkian. His most successful single in his career was, however, "Magic Of You (Like The Way)"/"Get It Off".
His albums and singles were produced by Randy Muller of Skyy.
Rafael Cameron Tracks
All That's Good To Me
Rafael Cameron
All That's Good To Me
Boogie's Gonna Get Ya
Rafael Cameron
Boogie's Gonna Get Ya
Boogie's Gonna Get Ya
