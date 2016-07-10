EloyGermany | Prog Rock. Formed 1969
Eloy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc154a90-890b-409e-b850-53ca299ab0d6
Eloy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eloy is a German progressive rock band, whose musical style includes symphonic and space rock, the latter tendency being more prevalent on earlier albums. Despite their nationality and time period, the band is not generally considered krautrock because of their sound, which has much more in common with English progressive rock and symphonic rock groups such as Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Yes, and Camel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eloy Tracks
Sort by
Floating
Eloy
Floating
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floating
Last played on
Madhouse
Eloy
Madhouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madhouse
Last played on
Eloy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist