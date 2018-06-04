RuelBorn 29 October 2002
Ruel
Ruel Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruel van Dijk (born 29 October 2002), known professionally as Ruel, is a British born Australian singer-songwriter from Sydney, best known for his singles "Don't Tell Me" and "Younger". At the ARIA Music Awards of 2018 he won the award for Breakthrough Artist for his single "Dazed & Confused".
Dazed & Confused
Ruel
Dazed & Confused
Dazed & Confused
Don't Tell Me
Ruel
Don't Tell Me
Don't Tell Me
