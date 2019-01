John Karkazis, better known as Johnny K, (born in Chicago, Illinois) is a producer, engineer, mixer, musician, and songwriter. He owns Groovemaster Recording Studios in Chicago. In addition to the studios, his 40,000-square-foot (3,700 m2) music complex includes views of the Chicago sky line, a gymnasium, rehearsal rooms, and pre-production rooms.

