Lawnmower DethFormed 1987. Disbanded April 1995
Lawnmower Deth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc152868-9b88-440c-9094-b66c0379ddae
Lawnmower Deth Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawnmower Deth are an English thrash metal band who parodied the genre and recorded three-and-a-half albums. Initially active in the late 1980s and early 1990s, they reformed in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lawnmower Deth Tracks
Sort by
Satans Trampoline
Lawnmower Deth
Satans Trampoline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satans Trampoline
Last played on
I Am Cob
Lawnmower Deth
I Am Cob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Cob
Last played on
Be Scene Not Heard
Lawnmower Deth
Be Scene Not Heard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Scene Not Heard
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Lawnmower Deth, Mushroomhead, Flotsam and Jetsam, Conan, Kingdom of Giants, Jinjer, TRC, Byzantine, Mage, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Bloodshot Dawn, Witchsorrow, The Amorettes, Unzucht, Wars, Death Remains, Idiom, Sulpher, Lotus Eater, Esprit D'Air, Primitai, the Bad Flowers, Black Orchid Empire, Collibus, Kane'd, This Is Turin, Sisters Of Suffocation, Those Damn Crows, The King Lot, The Rocket Dolls, Seething Akira, The Black Bullets, Wretched Soul, Krysthla, Dishonour the Crown, Ryders Creed, Septekh, Repulsive Vision, Sertraline, The Mighty Wraith, Valafar, Awakening Hyperia, Blood Oath, Ghost of Machines, Ethyrfield, Mortishead, Memoriam (Metal), Tomorrow is lost, Midnight Prophecy and Dawn of Anubis
Quarrydowns, Cheltenham, UK
Lawnmower Deth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist