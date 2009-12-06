Vincenzo CapirolaBorn 1474
Vincenzo Capirola
1474
Vincenzo Capirola Biography
Vincenzo Capirola (1474 – after 1548) was an Italian composer, lutenist and nobleman of the Renaissance. His music is preserved in an illuminated manuscript called the Capirola Lutebook, which is considered to be one of the most important sources of lute music of the early 16th century.
Ricercata prima
Ricercata prima
Ricercata prima
