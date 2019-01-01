Format:B
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc1255d4-fe1d-4928-81d7-82281d77e0d9
Format:B Biography (Wikipedia)
Format B (stylised as Format:B) is a German tech-house group consisting of Franciskus Sell and Jakob Hildenbrand. Their single, "Chunky", was released on 13 November 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Format:B Tracks
Sort by
Chunky
Format:B
Chunky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034rqzh.jpglink
Chunky
Last played on
In My House - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Format:B
In My House - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
International Corporate Motherf****** (FormatB Remix)
Tube & Berger
International Corporate Motherf****** (FormatB Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
International Corporate Motherf****** (FormatB Remix)
Last played on
Humpy
Format:B
Humpy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humpy
Last played on
In My House
Format:B
In My House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My House
Last played on
In My House
Format:B
In My House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My House
Last played on
Panther (Format:B Remix)
Raumakustik
Panther (Format:B Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1678.jpglink
Panther (Format:B Remix)
Last played on
The Scoop
Format:B
The Scoop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Scoop
Last played on
Chunky (DH Edit)
Format:B
Chunky (DH Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chunky (DH Edit)
Last played on
Party Girl (Format:B remix)
Claptone
Party Girl (Format:B remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxyvs.jpglink
Party Girl (Format:B remix)
Last played on
Okeey Yaaah
Format:B
Okeey Yaaah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Okeey Yaaah
Last played on
Playlists featuring Format:B
Format:B Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist