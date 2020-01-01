Skating Polly is an American rock band formed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, in 2009. The band was founded by multi-instrumentalist step-siblings Kelli Mayo (born March 29, 2000) and Peyton Bighorse (born July 11, 1995), who were just 9 and 14 years old when the band formed. Later in their career, Kelli's brother Kurtis Mayo was added to the band to play the drums while Peyton could focus on guitar and Kelli on bass. The band is noted for its members alternating instruments, poetic lyrics, intense live shows, melodic arrangements and an eclectic array of songs that vary in style from riot grrrl to grunge to piano-based indie pop.