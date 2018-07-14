Leander SchlegelComposer and pianist. Born 2 February 1844. Died 20 October 1913
Leander Schlegel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1844-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc02d2aa-c406-42ba-ad19-db163bdd59e2
Leander Schlegel Tracks
Sort by
Sonata for piano and violin (Op.34) (1910)
Leander Schlegel
Sonata for piano and violin (Op.34) (1910)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for piano and violin (Op.34) (1910)
Last played on
Back to artist