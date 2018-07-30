William Burden
William Burden is an American opera singer (tenor). Since his professional debut at the San Francisco Opera in 1992, he has performed in lead roles in North America and Europe.
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Samuel Barber
Rex - musical
Richard Rodgers
