Oscar Strasnoy
Oscar Strasnoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Strasnoy (born November 12, 1970) is a French-Argentine composer, conductor and pianist. Although primarily known for his twelve stage works, the first of which Midea (2) premiered in Spoleto in 2000, his principal compositions also include a secular cantata and several song cycles.
Tourbillon (feat. Alexandre Tharaud)
